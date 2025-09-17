Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,797,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $7,436,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,741.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 95.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 93,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $275,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.