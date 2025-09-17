SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $165.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.80.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 296.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 105.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPSC stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.70. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $201.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

