Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) Receives $51.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.1250.

Get Stardust Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SDST

Stardust Power Stock Down 0.7%

SDST opened at $2.70 on Friday. Stardust Power has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $125.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stardust Power will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stardust Power

In other Stardust Power news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $30,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,743.50. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo Cortegoso sold 17,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $32,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,255.90. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,216 shares of company stock valued at $76,266. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stardust Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stardust Power in the second quarter worth $35,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stardust Power in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stardust Power in the first quarter worth $2,134,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stardust Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.