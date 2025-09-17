Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Trading Up 4.5%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 39,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €27.42 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €17.12 and a one year high of €28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.94.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

