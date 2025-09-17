Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, June 30th.
Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €27.42 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €17.12 and a one year high of €28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.94.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
