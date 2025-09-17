Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 51.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.67 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

