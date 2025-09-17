Swedbank AB Reduces Stake in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Swedbank AB reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136,042 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,180 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $36,907.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 435,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,659.47. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,577 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $43,602.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 676,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,821.64. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,538. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.21. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

