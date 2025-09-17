Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $325.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $265.62 and last traded at $263.83, with a volume of 194993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.38.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,843,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

