TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Price

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

APAM has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of APAM opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The firm had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 246.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.9% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

