TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock worth $27,267,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

