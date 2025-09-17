Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $421.62 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.