The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Receives $24.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AES by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 37,034 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $12.72 on Friday. AES has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

