The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,363,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,156,000 after acquiring an additional 865,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 101.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

