The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kroger alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $622,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the sale, the director owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.