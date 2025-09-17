The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,491 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 255.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,492 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $66,948,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

