The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,443,000 after purchasing an additional 291,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $272.07 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.73.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

