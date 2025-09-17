Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 85,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $480.70 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $623.77. The company has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

