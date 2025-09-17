Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of eBay by 36.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at $24,145,852.50. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,204 shares of company stock worth $12,937,977 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.55%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

