Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 911 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,116,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after acquiring an additional 537,507 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PULS opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

