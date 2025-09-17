Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $34,660.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,532.33. This trade represents a 62.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,664 shares of company stock valued at $909,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MWA opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

