Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $172,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,502,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16,981.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.4% during the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.