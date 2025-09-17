Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 91,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 135,516 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

CNQ opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

