Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

NYSE FIS opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

