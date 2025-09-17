Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 632 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 506,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,527,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,470,000 after purchasing an additional 287,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,975,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,609,000 after acquiring an additional 294,378 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,397,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,919,000 after acquiring an additional 147,077 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $247.73 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $250.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

