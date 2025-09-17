Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 9.9% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after buying an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Trading Up 0.2%

DOCU opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush dropped their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docusign

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In related news, Director Anna Marrs sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $58,458.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,159.70. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock worth $3,400,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.