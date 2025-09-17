Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

