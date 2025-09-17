Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KD opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

