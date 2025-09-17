TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 937.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

