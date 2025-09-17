Treatt (LON:TET) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 350. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Treatt from GBX 200 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Treatt from GBX 440 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 256.67.

Shares of Treatt stock opened at GBX 264.50 on Monday. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £155.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,442.20 and a beta of 1.02.

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

