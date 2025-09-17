Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives $31.86 Average PT from Analysts

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.8571.

A number of research firms have commented on TYRA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $658.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

