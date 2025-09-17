Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives $31.86 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2025

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.8571.

A number of research firms have commented on TYRA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $658.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.