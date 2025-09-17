UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $287.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $260.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $307.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,521,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,446 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

