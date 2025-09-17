UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Price

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $9.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTLO. Stephens set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

PTLO opened at $6.22 on Monday. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $468.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Osanloo bought 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $83,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $469,812.14. The trade was a 21.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Greig Hook bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,016.35. The trade was a 29.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 210,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 135.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

