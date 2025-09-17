UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

NYSE:OXY opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,718,054,000 after buying an additional 8,273,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,147,000 after buying an additional 615,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,269 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

