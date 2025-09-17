Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE UL opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.