Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $6.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.59 on Friday. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $975.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,290,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 880,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,604,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 877,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 3,234,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 802,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.