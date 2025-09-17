Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s previous close.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.Upbound Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,373.29. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,460. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Upbound Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Upbound Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.