V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $14.35. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. V.F. shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 1,688,326 shares.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.80 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in V.F. by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.92%.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

