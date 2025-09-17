Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Stock Holdings Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

Valero Energy stock opened at $162.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $163.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

