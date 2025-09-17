Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Receives $42.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.7692.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 101.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

