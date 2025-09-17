Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.27. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

