Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $27.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.78 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $105,196.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,484. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 470,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,775. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 128,179 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

