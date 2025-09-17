Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,800 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

