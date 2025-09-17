Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,800 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vonovia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Vonovia
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vonovia
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.