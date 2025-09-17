Voya Investment Management LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,731 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

