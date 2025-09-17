Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,552 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,404,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,920,000 after buying an additional 315,290 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

