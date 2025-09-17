Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $204.95 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The business had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.