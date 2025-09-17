Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Receives $16.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wallbox to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Wallbox in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

NYSE:WBX opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 2,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

