Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Receives $16.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wallbox from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wallbox to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Wallbox in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.
Wallbox Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 2,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.
Wallbox Company Profile
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
