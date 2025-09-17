WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Receives $14.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.8333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

WBTN stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The business had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 746,505 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 208,962 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,271,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

