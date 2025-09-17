Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.80.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $143.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.50. Nucor has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,792,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $141,216,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $123,145,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

