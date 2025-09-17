Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $64.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.