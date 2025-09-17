Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATYR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATYR opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

