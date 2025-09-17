Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $336.28 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.47 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.85 and a 200-day moving average of $353.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,836. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.67.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

